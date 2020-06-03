Facebook chairman and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 15. Photo: Reuters
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg defends Trump post decisions to staff
- Many Facebook workers have voiced dismay that the Trump post, which seemed to threaten that looters would be shot, was still visible on the social network
- Zuckerberg told staff that he and other members of Facebook’s policy team could not justify saying that the post clearly incited violence
Topic | Facebook
Facebook chairman and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 15. Photo: Reuters