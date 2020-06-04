Governments around the world have had to weigh privacy and urgency when applying contact tracing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Illustration: SCMP
Contact tracing - the privacy versus urgency dilemma for governments in the fight against Covid-19
- China has been quick to experiment with digital contact tracing, enlisting domestic tech giants to build QR-code-based quarantine apps during the pandemic
- The US approach to contact tracing has been fragmented and slow to launch, with no national program in place, although privacy has been top of mind
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Governments around the world have had to weigh privacy and urgency when applying contact tracing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Illustration: SCMP