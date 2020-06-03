The sunset with downtown Taipei on the foreground, as seen from the observatory deck of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taiwan in August of last year. The government will unveil new incentives to attract fresh capital and talent in the island’s semiconductor industry. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan dangles US$335 million to woo foreign chip makers
- The seven-year plan aims to subsidise the research and development costs incurred by global chip companies that build centres on the island
- The programme would also apply to local chip firms that convince foreign suppliers to establish such operations in Taiwan
Topic | Semiconductors
