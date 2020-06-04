The UK is considering NEC Corp and Samsung Electronics as equipment suppliers for the country’s 5G infrastructure, as the administration of Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to remove Huawei Technologies from that next-generation mobile network roll-out amid a row with China. Photo: DPA
UK opens talks with Huawei 5G rival as Boris Johnson confronts China
- The aim is to move the UK away from reliance on Huawei, in the face of growing political opposition within the country’s ruling party and wariness towards China
- The UK has opened talks with NEC Corp, while also considering Samsung Electronics as another possible 5G network equipment supplier
Topic | Huawei
