Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd struck a two-year contract in February to supply batteries to Tesla, which produces its Model 3 electric cars at the company’s new Gigafactory in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua
A ‘million mile’ battery from China could power your electric car
- China’s CATL is ready to produce a battery that lasts 16 years and 2 million kilometres
- This battery is set to go into Model 3 cars produced at Tesla’s massive factory near Shanghai
Topic | China technology
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd struck a two-year contract in February to supply batteries to Tesla, which produces its Model 3 electric cars at the company’s new Gigafactory in Shanghai. Photo: Xinhua