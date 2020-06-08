Employees of Huawei Technologies walk along the hallway of a building at the telecommunications equipment maker’s headquarters in Shenzhen on May 19. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Big Tech

Huawei troops see dire threat to future from latest Trump salvo

  • The Trump administration’s new Foreign-Produced Direct Product Rule is a surgical strike levelled at Huawei’s chip design firm, HiSilicon
  • HiSilicon’s chips are essential in products waiting to be shipped out, including Huawei’s smartphones and equipment for 5G networks
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:19am, 8 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees of Huawei Technologies walk along the hallway of a building at the telecommunications equipment maker’s headquarters in Shenzhen on May 19. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE