A woman wearing a face mask walks past Tower Bridge in London on March 12. Microsoft Corp, Amazon Web Services and Google are also involved in the health data deal made between Palantir Technologies and Britain’s National Health Service. Photo: EPA-EFE
Billionaire Peter Thiel’s Palantir is given access to UK health data on Covid-19 patients
- Palantir has access to data that range from contact information to details of gender, race and work, and physical and mental health conditions
- The tech firm got its start working for the US Central Intelligence Agency and the Pentagon, interpreting battlefield intelligence in Afghanistan and Iraq
Topic | Technology
