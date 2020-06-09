While the Trump administration has moved to curtail Huawei Technologies’ growth outside China, it remains a major player in 5G mobile network roll-outs because of its global footprint and advanced technology. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s patents on 5G means US will pay despite Trump’s ban
- Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment vendor, owns the most patents on 5G mobile technology, according to new study
- The company has collected more than US$1.4 billion in licensing revenue, it said in a court filing in its patent dispute with Verizon
Topic | Huawei
While the Trump administration has moved to curtail Huawei Technologies’ growth outside China, it remains a major player in 5G mobile network roll-outs because of its global footprint and advanced technology. Photo: Reuters