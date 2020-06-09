For Huawei Technologies chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, it is growing ever more difficult to remain neutral amid the growing tensions between the US and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chip maker TSMC scores subsidies, picks site for US$12 billion US plant

  • TSMC’s decision to build a plant in Arizona came after White House officials warned about the threat inherent in having much of the world’s electronics made outside the US
  • The Taiwanese company is the main contract chip manufacturer to Apple and Huawei Technologies
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:50pm, 9 Jun, 2020

