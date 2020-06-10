Most of the world’s smartphones depend on semiconductor technology from Arm, which is a supplier to Huawei Technologies chip design unit HiSilicon. Photo: Reuters
SoftBank chip tech firm Arm says China joint venture replaces CEO
- The executive shuffle at Arm China comes as Western semiconductor companies are struggling to navigate the US-China trade war
- Arm continues to supply technology to Huawei chip design unit HiSilicon
Topic | Semiconductors
Most of the world’s smartphones depend on semiconductor technology from Arm, which is a supplier to Huawei Technologies chip design unit HiSilicon. Photo: Reuters