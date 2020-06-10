The National Defence Authorisation Act puts the onus on US government contractors to comb through all their businesses to ensure they have no connections to Huawei and other banned Chinese technology companies. Photo: Reuters
Dread over impending anti-Huawei law grows at US companies
- Section 889, part B, of the National Defence Authorisation Act requires US government contractors to ensure their global supply chain is devoid of gear from banned Chinese tech firms
- More than a dozen industries are engaged in a lobbying frenzy ahead of an August 13 deadline to comply with that far-reaching provision
