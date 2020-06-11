The biannual Canton Fair in the southern megacity of Guangzhou usually sees more than 200,000 foreign buyers cram into its exhibition halls, but organisers are now promoting live-streaming video sessions for the twice-yearly event. Photo: Xinhua
China’s global trade bazaar is going online to survive

  • Canton Fair organisers hired Tencent Holdings to lay out a massive online live stream architecture for this year’s event, which will open on June 15
  • The world’s largest trade fair is going virtual instead of cramming more than 200,000 foreign buyers into its exhibition halls
Updated: 8:54am, 11 Jun, 2020

