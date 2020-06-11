Amazon’s logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. Photo: Reuters
Amazon pauses police use of its facial recognition tech for a year amid George Floyd protests in US
- Amazon has announced a one-year moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software as many protest law enforcement brutality against people of colour
- The decision culminates a two-year battle between Amazon and civil liberties activists, who have argued that inaccurate matches could lead to unjust arrests
