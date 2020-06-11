Tesla’s Model X electric sport utility vehicle with double-hinged gull wing doors, left, and its Model 3 car are seen on display at the company’s store in Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province, on April 21. Photo: Longwei/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire
Tesla approaches milestone of world’s most valuable carmaker

  • The US-based electric vehicle maker’s shares closed above US$1,000 for the first time this week, raising its capitalisation to more than US$190 billion
  • It still has some distance to close to reach Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp, which has a US$210 billion valuation
Bloomberg
Updated: 5:42pm, 11 Jun, 2020

Tesla’s Model X electric sport utility vehicle with double-hinged gull wing doors, left, and its Model 3 car are seen on display at the company’s store in Hangzhou, capital of eastern China’s Zhejiang province, on April 21. Photo: Longwei/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire
