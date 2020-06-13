This aerial picture shows traffic on an elevated intersection in downtown Shanghai, where a major 5G-linked cellular vehicle-to-everything system now supports driverless robotaxi operations. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Inside China Tech: 5G revs up smart mobility initiatives
- Widespread 5G service coverage is expected to drive the roll-out of various smart mobility initiatives in Hong Kong
- Shanghai has become a major spot for 5G-backed C-V2X smart road infrastructure in China
Topic | 5G
This aerial picture shows traffic on an elevated intersection in downtown Shanghai, where a major 5G-linked cellular vehicle-to-everything system now supports driverless robotaxi operations. Photo: Agence France-Presse