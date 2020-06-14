A consumer walks past a poster of commercial 5G applications outside a branch of China Telecom in Beijing in October of last year. Photo: Xinhua
The world’s first 5G mobile networks are still more patchy than powerful
- Independent tests using 5G smartphones and speed-measuring apps showed that gaps in coverage can leave most early adopters waiting for networks to reach full speed
- Where it is available, even without hitting its maximum theoretical speeds, 5G is an impressive upgrade for most consumer applications
Topic | 5G
