A worker is seen inside the production line at Japanese chip company Renesas Electronics in Beijing on May 14. Asia’s electronics sector has continued to grow, despite the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Asia’s electronics sector booms, bucking global economic slump
- The electronics industry is holding up relatively well, as companies adopt new technologies such as 5G and automation tools
- Some of the boom is specific to the health crisis, amid a global scramble for medical equipment and demand for videoconferencing and other remote working technologies
Topic | Technology
A worker is seen inside the production line at Japanese chip company Renesas Electronics in Beijing on May 14. Asia’s electronics sector has continued to grow, despite the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Agence France-Presse