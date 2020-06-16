China is now estimated to account for 35 per cent of 5G standard-essential patent declarations, about 15 per cent of which come from Huawei Technologies. By comparison, US companies’ share is estimated at roughly 13 per cent. Photo: Reuters
US tech firms to remain involved with Huawei on 5G standards as Washington eases hard line

  • The Trump administration announced a rule change on Monday that ensures US tech firms can work with Huawei in international 5G standards-development activities
  • That marked a rare move from Washington to allow continued cooperation with Huawei, which was put on the US trade blacklist last year
Bien PerezCelia Chen
Bien Perez and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:22pm, 16 Jun, 2020

