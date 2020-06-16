China is now estimated to account for 35 per cent of 5G standard-essential patent declarations, about 15 per cent of which come from Huawei Technologies. By comparison, US companies’ share is estimated at roughly 13 per cent. Photo: Reuters
US tech firms to remain involved with Huawei on 5G standards as Washington eases hard line
- The Trump administration announced a rule change on Monday that ensures US tech firms can work with Huawei in international 5G standards-development activities
- That marked a rare move from Washington to allow continued cooperation with Huawei, which was put on the US trade blacklist last year
