Apple said the latest investigation by the European Commission is “advancing baseless complaints from a handful of companies” in the EU. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple faces twin attack as EU probes App Store and Apple Pay
- The investigation is the latest in a growing list of EU inquiries into Silicon Valley’s major technology companies
- In 2016, the EU’s antitrust regulators ruled that Apple pay US$14.7 billion in back taxes in Ireland
