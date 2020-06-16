Apple said the latest investigation by the European Commission is “advancing baseless complaints from a handful of companies” in the EU. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple faces twin attack as EU probes App Store and Apple Pay

  • The investigation is the latest in a growing list of EU inquiries into Silicon Valley’s major technology companies
  • In 2016, the EU’s antitrust regulators ruled that Apple pay US$14.7 billion in back taxes in Ireland
Topic |   Apple
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:19pm, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple said the latest investigation by the European Commission is “advancing baseless complaints from a handful of companies” in the EU. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE