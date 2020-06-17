This illustration picture taken in Bretigny-sur-Orge on May 19, 2020 shows a sign with the company's logo at Amazon's centre entrance. Photo: AFP
Amazon to use AI tech in its warehouses to enforce social distancing
- The system, called Distance Assistant, will highlight workers keeping a safe distance and those that are too close
- This comes as Amazon faces intensifying scrutiny from US lawmakers and unions over whether it is doing enough to protect staff from the pandemic
Topic | Amazon
This illustration picture taken in Bretigny-sur-Orge on May 19, 2020 shows a sign with the company's logo at Amazon's centre entrance. Photo: AFP