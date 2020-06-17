This illustration picture taken in Bretigny-sur-Orge on May 19, 2020 shows a sign with the company's logo at Amazon's centre entrance. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Big Tech

Amazon to use AI tech in its warehouses to enforce social distancing

  • The system, called Distance Assistant, will highlight workers keeping a safe distance and those that are too close
  • This comes as Amazon faces intensifying scrutiny from US lawmakers and unions over whether it is doing enough to protect staff from the pandemic
Topic |   Amazon
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:45am, 17 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
This illustration picture taken in Bretigny-sur-Orge on May 19, 2020 shows a sign with the company's logo at Amazon's centre entrance. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE