Financial institutions are especially hungry for mobile app designers and data scientists who can build systems to crunch figures and move business online. Photo: Shutterstock
Citigroup, DBS and other big banks are hiring again as demand for coders soars
- Major financial institutions in Hong Kong and Singapore are competing for tech talent, especially mobile app designers and data scientists
- The recruitment plans underscore how banks see technology investment as a priority even as the coronavirus pandemic hammers economies
Topic | Technology
