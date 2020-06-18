Hackers posed as recruiters working for US defence giants Collins Aerospace and General Dynamics on LinkedIn to break into the networks of military contractors in Europe, researchers say. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Big Tech

Cyber spies posed as recruiters for US companies on LinkedIn to hack European defence firms

  • Hackers posed as recruiters working for US defence giants to break into the networks of military contractors in Europe, cybersecurity researchers say
  • The cyber spies were able to compromise the systems of at least two defence and aerospace firms in Central Europe last year
Topic |   LinkedIn
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:58am, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hackers posed as recruiters working for US defence giants Collins Aerospace and General Dynamics on LinkedIn to break into the networks of military contractors in Europe, researchers say. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE