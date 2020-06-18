Hackers posed as recruiters working for US defence giants Collins Aerospace and General Dynamics on LinkedIn to break into the networks of military contractors in Europe, researchers say. Photo: Shutterstock
Cyber spies posed as recruiters for US companies on LinkedIn to hack European defence firms
- Hackers posed as recruiters working for US defence giants to break into the networks of military contractors in Europe, cybersecurity researchers say
- The cyber spies were able to compromise the systems of at least two defence and aerospace firms in Central Europe last year
