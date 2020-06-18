Oppo was the fifth-most popular smartphone brand in India and shipped 3.5 million devices in the first quarter of 2020, according to research firm Canalys. Xiaomi is the top player in India with almost a third of the market, with Chinese brands Vivo and Realme also in the top five - with Korea’s Samsung in third place. Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo all have operations in India, with manufacturing plants, flagship stores and service centres.

“India has always needed Chinese tech companies and brands in its market for their affordable prices and to boost healthy competition,” said Lin Minwang, director of the Centre for South Asia Studies at Fudan University.

Advertisement

“I’m optimistic but Chinese tech companies should also be more cautious when investing in India due to rising anti-China sentiment and political uncertainty, especially those companies with big properties and production plants there,” said Lin.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

Anti-China sentiment in India had already increased because of the coronavirus pandemic and rising border tensions have fanned the flames - with well-known Indian innovator Sonam Wangchuk and Bollywood stars Arshad Warsi and Milind Usha Soman calling for boycotts of Chinese products.