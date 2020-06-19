The spyware campaign attacked users through 32 million downloads of extensions to Google’s Chrome web browser. Most of these extensions purported to warn users about questionable websites or convert files from one format to another. Photo: Reuters
Massive spying on users of Google’s Chrome web browser shows new security weakness
- Google said it removed more than 70 of the malicious add-ons from its official Chrome Web Store after being alerted by the researchers last month
- Those free extensions siphoned off browsing history and data that provided credentials for access to internal business tools
Topic | Google
