Google relies heavily on news content to draw traffic and fuel its advertising business, a trade group for publishers says in a report. Photo: DPA
Google attacked by publishers for refusing to pay for news that helps it draw traffic, fuel advertising business
- Search engine giant Google has used its dominance to force news organisations to giving up their content without adequate compensation, a trade group says
- The report is the second in-depth analysis sent to the US Justice Department outlining how Google may be violating antitrust laws
Topic | Google
Google relies heavily on news content to draw traffic and fuel its advertising business, a trade group for publishers says in a report. Photo: DPA