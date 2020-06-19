Calls to boycott Chinese tech goods in India grew louder this week, following a deadly border clash. Photo: EPA-EFE
Deadly border clash prompts renewed calls in India to boycott Chinese tech

  • On TikTok, there has been a surge in popularity for videos with the hashtags #BoycottChineseProducts, #IndiaChinaborder and #Chinaborder
  • Local reports said about 52 mobile apps linked to China have been red-flagged by Indian intelligence authorities
Yujie XueCoco Feng
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen and Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:22pm, 19 Jun, 2020

