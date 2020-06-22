A customer, left, walks past Animal Crossing video game characters at a Nintendo store in Tokyo on June 10. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Nintendo chills mobile gaming ambitions after Animal Crossing success
- In the period from February through May, when other studios were posting record earnings, marquee Nintendo mobile games like Super Mario Run plummeted by double digits
- At the same time, Nintendo’s own Animal Crossing: New Horizons powered the Switch console to new heights of popularity
