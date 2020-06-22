AI prediction models can make predictions based on very little evidence, but such models also risk replicating or even magnifying social biases, researchers say. Illustration: SCMP / Lau Ka-kuen
Sexist and racist AI can result in wrongful arrests, fewer job opportunities or even death. Now, more are taking notice

  • Researchers have found that social biases can be amplified in AI algorithms that determine access to jobs, health care diagnosis outcomes and more
  • Society can only achieve fair AI outcomes if it works as a whole, not just with the effort of a few individuals, one expert says
Tracy Qu and Iris Deng

Updated: 9:15pm, 22 Jun, 2020

