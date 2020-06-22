United States Attorney General William Barr portrayed parts of the American business community as ingrates, who will sacrifice the long-term viability of their companies for short-term profit. Photo: Reuters
US Attorney General William Barr says American businesses ‘part of problem’ in tech war with China
- Barr reiterated the Trump administration’s efforts in confronting China’s drive to supplant the West in areas including 5G mobile technology
- He urged western countries to ‘rally around’ Nokia and Ericsson as 5G network equipment suppliers to shut out Huawei
