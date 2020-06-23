Apple chief executive Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, on June 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple-designed computer chips coming to Mac, in split from Intel

  • Once the leader in making processors faster and more efficient, Intel now trails Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the producer of all Apple-designed chips
  • While the Mac laptop line is no longer the key revenue driver for Apple that it once was, it safely sells about 20 million units a year, delivering about US$25 billion in revenue
Topic |   Apple
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:16am, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple chief executive Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, on June 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE