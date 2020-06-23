Apple chief executive Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, on June 22. Photo: EPA-EFE
Apple-designed computer chips coming to Mac, in split from Intel
- Once the leader in making processors faster and more efficient, Intel now trails Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the producer of all Apple-designed chips
- While the Mac laptop line is no longer the key revenue driver for Apple that it once was, it safely sells about 20 million units a year, delivering about US$25 billion in revenue
Topic | Apple
Apple chief executive Tim Cook delivers the keynote address during the 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, on June 22. Photo: EPA-EFE