People enter the headquarters of Hon Hai Precision Industry ahead of the company's annual general meeting in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on June 23. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple supplier Foxconn eyes further investment in India, sees bright outlook there
- Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way expects to reveal the Taiwanese firm’s proposed new investments in India ‘in a few months’ time’
- The company, which makes most of the world’s iPhones, expects to post a double-digit percentage growth in revenue in the June quarter, compared with the March quarter
