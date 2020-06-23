People enter the headquarters of Hon Hai Precision Industry ahead of the company's annual general meeting in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on June 23. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple supplier Foxconn eyes further investment in India, sees bright outlook there

  • Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way expects to reveal the Taiwanese firm’s proposed new investments in India ‘in a few months’ time’
  • The company, which makes most of the world’s iPhones, expects to post a double-digit percentage growth in revenue in the June quarter, compared with the March quarter
Topic |   Foxconn
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:55pm, 23 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People enter the headquarters of Hon Hai Precision Industry ahead of the company's annual general meeting in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on June 23. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE