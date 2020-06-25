Venture capitalists, once focused on China’s consumer internet companies, have turned their attention to the country’s semiconductor sector. Photo: Shutterstock
Sino-US tech race turbocharges China chip investment, triggering bubble fear

  • A slowdown in China’s consumer internet sector has prompted investors to focus on semiconductor-related companies
  • Investors have pushed the share prices of the country’s 45 listed chip makers to more than 100 times the companies’ earnings
Reuters
Updated: 9:15am, 25 Jun, 2020

