Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong chief executive Kenny Koo, second from left, and Emperor Entertainment Group’s Mani Fok Man-hei join Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra artistic director Yan Huichang, third from left, and HSBC’s Zhang Huifeng on stage ahead of the orchestra’s 5G-backed 4K live-streamed concert, held at the Harbour Grand Kowloon hotel on June 13. Photo: Handout
Hutchison Telecom CEO sees subsidy scheme, new applications, next iPhone boosting Hong Kong’s 5G adoption
- Live-streaming with 4K digital resolution is one of several new 5G enterprise services being offered by 3 Hong Kong, the city’s second-largest mobile network operator
- The government’s new subsidy scheme for early deployment of 5G is expected to help fund around 100 qualified projects
Topic | 5G
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong chief executive Kenny Koo, second from left, and Emperor Entertainment Group’s Mani Fok Man-hei join Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra artistic director Yan Huichang, third from left, and HSBC’s Zhang Huifeng on stage ahead of the orchestra’s 5G-backed 4K live-streamed concert, held at the Harbour Grand Kowloon hotel on June 13. Photo: Handout