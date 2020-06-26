Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong chief executive Kenny Koo, second from left, and Emperor Entertainment Group’s Mani Fok Man-hei join Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra artistic director Yan Huichang, third from left, and HSBC’s Zhang Huifeng on stage ahead of the orchestra’s 5G-backed 4K live-streamed concert, held at the Harbour Grand Kowloon hotel on June 13. Photo: Handout