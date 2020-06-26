Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre is expected to issue a reviewed decision on Huawei’s role in the country’s telecommunications network. Photo: Reuters
Huawei gets planning approval for US$1.2 billion UK R&D site
- The research and development site, which Huawei acquired in 2018, will become its international headquarters for optoelectronics
- Huawei’s future in Britain is in question after the US ratcheted up pressure on its allies to break ties with the Chinese telecoms gear supplier
Topic | Huawei
