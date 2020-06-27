The Trump administration’s expanded sanctions against Huawei Technologies has forced the Chinese telecommunications gear maker to stockpile more chips for its 5G network equipment business. Photo: Reuters
Inside China Tech: are the chips down for Huawei?
- The world’s largest telecommunications equipment vendor has stockpiled chips for its 5G base stations to last until the first half of next year
- Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp may become a major supplier for Huawei
Topic | Huawei
The Trump administration’s expanded sanctions against Huawei Technologies has forced the Chinese telecommunications gear maker to stockpile more chips for its 5G network equipment business. Photo: Reuters