A self-driving car operated by Baidu is seen on a public road test in Beijing on March 22, 2018. Baidu, together with Ford Motor Co, invested US$150 million in autonomous vehicle sensor maker Velodyne Lidar in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
Baidu-backed maker of self-driving vehicle sensors said to be in talks to go public
- Velodyne Lidar, in which Baidu and Ford invested US$150 million in 2016, makes radar-like systems used in autonomous vehicles
- Its technology is used by carmakers including Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz and Ford
Topic | Self-driving cars
