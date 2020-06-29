Annually, Facebook generates US$70 billion in advertising sales and about a quarter of it comes from big companies such as Unilever. Photo: Reuters
‘Stop Hate for Profit’ Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
- The ‘Stop Hate for Profit’ campaign will begin calling on major companies in Europe to join the Facebook ad boycott
- Since the campaign launched earlier this month, more than 160 companies have signed on to stop buying ads on the world’s largest social media platform in July
