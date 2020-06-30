The tech campus boom in Shenzhen, on the central coast of southern Guangdong province, coincides with China’s trillion-dollar effort to both stimulate the economy and lay the foundations for next-generation internet technology. Photo: Martin Chan
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese smartphone giant Vivo is latest to splurge on tech tower

  • Vivo paid about US$182 million for the site of its new 32-storey headquarters, which will house 5,800 workers
  • US architectural firm NBBJ, designer of the new Vivo tower, said China’s tech giants have outgrown their old digs and are now seeking space to anchor a potential wave of future global expansion
Topic |   Vivo
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The tech campus boom in Shenzhen, on the central coast of southern Guangdong province, coincides with China’s trillion-dollar effort to both stimulate the economy and lay the foundations for next-generation internet technology. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE