Jack Ma appearing on stage as a hologram at the WAIC event in Shanghai, July 9, 2020. Photo: Handout
Jack Ma encourages more AI cooperation as Elon Musk says Tesla is close to L5 autonomous driving
- Ma explained how Chinese technicians developed a machine powered by algorithms during the pandemic that was 60 times more efficient than a human doctor
- Musk says Tesla close to achieving full autonomous driving
Topic | Artificial intelligence
Jack Ma appearing on stage as a hologram at the WAIC event in Shanghai, July 9, 2020. Photo: Handout