Miao Wei, China's Minister for Industry and Information Technology. Photo: Simon Song
China calls for joint development in AI to reduce risk of technology gap between rich and poor countries
- China’s AI industry continues to grow, with core activities in the sector valued at US$7 billion and the number of AI enterprises exceeding 2,600 at the end of 2019
- The conference attracted executives from nearly 500 companies and institutions, including US firms Intel, Tesla, Microsoft and Nvidia, as well as scientists and scholars
Topic | Artificial intelligence
