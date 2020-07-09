Miao Wei, China's Minister for Industry and Information Technology. Photo: Simon SongMiao Wei, China's Minister for Industry and Information Technology. Photo: Simon Song
Miao Wei, China's Minister for Industry and Information Technology. Photo: Simon Song
Tech /  Big Tech

China calls for joint development in AI to reduce risk of technology gap between rich and poor countries

  • China’s AI industry continues to grow, with core activities in the sector valued at US$7 billion and the number of AI enterprises exceeding 2,600 at the end of 2019
  • The conference attracted executives from nearly 500 companies and institutions, including US firms Intel, Tesla, Microsoft and Nvidia, as well as scientists and scholars
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Coco FengMinghe HuChe Pan
Coco Feng in Beijing, Minghe Hu in Beijing and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:52pm, 9 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Miao Wei, China's Minister for Industry and Information Technology. Photo: Simon SongMiao Wei, China's Minister for Industry and Information Technology. Photo: Simon Song
Miao Wei, China's Minister for Industry and Information Technology. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE