A staff member looks at one of the robots at the venue of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai on July 9. Photo: Reuters
Data privacy concerns weigh heavily on China’s AI leadership ambitions amid US trade sanctions
- China’s widely held advantage in AI is the huge amount of data generated by its more than 900 million internet users, the world’s biggest online population
- The country’s top lawmaking body has started reviewing a draft data security legislation that aims to protect individual privacy, while also promoting the relevant use of data
Topic | Artificial intelligence
