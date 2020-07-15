Online tutor Christophe Blanc gives an economics lesson in front of pictures of his students in Switzerland on April 29. Stay-at-home measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have increased international demand for remote learning. Photo: EPA-EFE
Online services market expansion to continue amid Covid-19 crisis, industry executives say
- Online education and video gaming providers are among the biggest beneficiaries of stay-at-home measures
- The expansion of online services is allowing more jobseekers with the relevant skills to find new opportunities, as more offline operations go digital
Topic | Internet
Online tutor Christophe Blanc gives an economics lesson in front of pictures of his students in Switzerland on April 29. Stay-at-home measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have increased international demand for remote learning. Photo: EPA-EFE