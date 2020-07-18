The British government’s move to phase out equipment from Huawei Technologies in its telecommunications infrastructure has raised fresh questions on the Chinese company’s 5G network expansion efforts in Europe. Photo: AP
Inside China Tech: Huawei faces shaky prospects in Europe after Britain’s 5G ban
- All existing equipment supplied by Huawei to mobile network operators in Britain will be phased out by 2027
- That may put pressure on other European governments, including Germany, as they prepare to make similar decisions over their 5G infrastructure roll-out
