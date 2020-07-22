A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is seen at a car show in Guangzhou, capital of southern Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Tesla slashes deposit for China customers to just US$143
- Buyers in China were previously asked by Tesla to pay a refundable deposit of as much as US$2,862
- Tesla’s deposit cut coincides with the latest reduction in China’s electric car subsidies kicking in, which raises the price of some vehicles in the market
