A China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is seen at a car show in Guangzhou, capital of southern Guangdong province. Photo: ReutersA China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is seen at a car show in Guangzhou, capital of southern Guangdong province. Photo: Reuters
Tesla slashes deposit for China customers to just US$143

  • Buyers in China were previously asked by Tesla to pay a refundable deposit of as much as US$2,862
  • Tesla’s deposit cut coincides with the latest reduction in China’s electric car subsidies kicking in, which raises the price of some vehicles in the market
Updated: 5:59pm, 22 Jul, 2020

