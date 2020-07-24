Cosers (cosplayers) and visitors are pictured at the 2019 China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai on Aug. 2, 2019. Photo: VCG
ChinaJoy mega gaming event will go ahead, with face masks appearing alongside cosplay in 2020
- Gaming giants including Tencent, Blizzard, Ubisoft and Epic Games will join ChinaJoy in Shanghai next week while Sony and Microsoft tap out
- While Covid-19 has dealt a blow to ChinaJoy in terms of attendance, this year has actually been a boom year for video games
Topic | Technology
Cosers (cosplayers) and visitors are pictured at the 2019 China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai on Aug. 2, 2019. Photo: VCG