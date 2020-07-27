The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chip maker, is displayed at the company’s headquarters inside the Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shares of Taiwan’s TSMC soar after Intel’s apparent retreat in chip manufacturing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s shares received a boost from a from a report suggesting Intel may outsource its production of advanced chips
- Monday’s rally made TSMC the 12th most valuable stock worldwide, ahead of US retail giant Walmart
