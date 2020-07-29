Allen Wu Xiongang, executive chairman and CEO of Arm Technology (China) Co Ltd. speaks on Arm China AI Platform Zhouyi at the 5th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Power struggle at China joint venture of chip designer Arm continues as CEO refuses to step down
- Arm’s board is continuing to work with the government to resolve the situation
Topic | China technology
Allen Wu Xiongang, executive chairman and CEO of Arm Technology (China) Co Ltd. speaks on Arm China AI Platform Zhouyi at the 5th World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, 2018. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song