Apple on Thursday reported higher profits in the past quarter, with strong gains in sales of wearables, accessories and services amid a global pandemic. Photo: AFP
Apple and other Big Tech firms deliver strong earnings amid Covid-19, sending shares up
- iPhone maker Apple on Thursday reported revenue gains across every category and in every geography
- The other companies in the Big Tech quartet – Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet – also posted results that topped Wall Street targets on the same day
