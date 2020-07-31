Chinese vendors such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are doubling down on efforts to increase their domestic market share for 5G phones. Photo: AFP
China’s 5G subscriber numbers to get a correction as carriers ordered to ‘clean up’ sales practices
- China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently ordered the networks to ‘clean up’ their figures and end aggressive sales practices
Topic | 5G
Chinese vendors such as Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are doubling down on efforts to increase their domestic market share for 5G phones. Photo: AFP