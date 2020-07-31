A photographer is seen in front of the logo of British chip design company Arm in Taipei on May 27, 2019. Photo: Agence France-PresseA photographer is seen in front of the logo of British chip design company Arm in Taipei on May 27, 2019. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Nvidia in advanced talks to buy SoftBank’s chip company Arm

  • Arm’s technology underpins chips in products including Apple devices and connected appliances
  • Any deal with Nvidia, which is a customer of Arm, would likely trigger regulatory scrutiny as well as a wave of opposition from other users of the company’s technology
Updated: 7:22pm, 31 Jul, 2020

